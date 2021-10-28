Jump Trading is hiring someone just to recruit for crypto

Jump Trading is building out its crypto unit. The high-speed trading company announced the launch of its crypto business under Kanav Kariya, a 25-year-old former computer engineering student in September. Now it's moving into full throttle hiring mode.

Alongside the 14 crypto jobs it has live currently, Jump's looking for a recruiter based out of Chicago or New York simply to fill its crypto vacancies. The niche role is both confirmation of Jump's commitment to the sector and an indication of the difficulty in finding crypto talent.

Jump plans to recruit over 80 people into a crypto team which currently includes around 20 people. Alongside Kariya, they include: Jump Crypto COO Simon Johansen; head of digital assets trading, Sam Haribhakti; and traders like Anthony Ramirez. Many of the current hires have moved from other teams in Jump, but some have been hired from hedge funds like GSA Capital.

Kariya has said that he believes current DeFi applications to be only the tip of the iceberg and that the new "open rails" have the potential to, "enable innovation and product models that stretch far beyond the realms of traditional financial systems." The company is both an active participant in crypto markets and is committed to working on new platforms and projects.

The recruitment vacancy is for an internal headhunter to "seek out and identify" crypto talent. "Employees have notable backgrounds from the trading industry, Silicon Valley, tech companies, startups, world renowned research labs, top tier Universities, and PhD programs," says Jump.

