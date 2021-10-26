One of London's top financial sponsors bankers quietly disappeared

Where is James Seagrave? BNP Paribas' global head of sponsor coverage, and a mainstay of the financial sponsor scene, is no longer at the French bank.

Seagrave is understood to have exited recently and has already been replaced by Bertrand Valet as EMEA head for the Financial Sponsors Coverage Group at the French bank. Valet was already in the background: he joined from Bank of America in 2017.

There are suggestions that Seagrave might be retiring. This seems a reasonable proposition given that he's worked in banking since 1989, mostly at JPMorgan where he spent nearly 22 years before joining BNP in 2016 after five years at Jefferies.

Equally, though, there are suggestions that Seagrave might be moving on to a private credit fund, which would be unsurprising given the huge growth in the sector this year.

Seagrave himself didn't respond to a request to comment.

