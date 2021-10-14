HSBC’s Guyett picks chief of staff in Hong Kong

The chief executive of HSBC’s global banking division may not yet have completed his move to Hong Kong, but he’s chosen a close lieutenant as his chief of staff on the ground.

Greg Guyett will relocate from London during the first quarter of 2022, when he will join Nuno Matos, head of wealth management and Barry O’Byrne, head of commercial banking (CMB) as part of group’s pivot to Asia strategy.

Guyett had originally planned to relocate in the fourth quarter but a combination of travel restrictions and a need to attend to the bank’s other regional businesses mean has stayed in London for longer.

But he’s made sure his presence is being felt on the ground after appointing Melissa Tian as his chief of staff in Hong Kong. Tian knows both Guyett and HSBC’s investment banking banking business well.

She spent eight years at JP Morgan’s corporate bank where she worked under Guyett and also ran the Hong Kong business. Prior to that, she spent nine years at HSBC in both New York and Hong Kong in leveraged and acquisition finance as well as a stint in the bank’s diversified industrials group.

“Melissa will be responsible for running my office, assisting me in prioritising time and areas of focus, supporting my governance responsibilities and acting as my delegate where appropriate. She will also coordinate with the Markets & Securities Services team to ensure Georges Elhedery and I enhance our efficiency as Co-CEOs of GBM,” said Guyett in a memo announcing the appointment.

