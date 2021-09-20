How to get a job at Radkl, the crypto trading firm backed by Steve Cohen

If you're looking for a job in crypto trading, there's no shortage of opportunities on offer. Jump Trading has just set up a new crypto unit staffed by around 80 people and managed by a 25 year-old former intern. Jane Street is buildig a crypto team. So too are pure crypto trading firms like Genesis and B2C2.

Some of the hottest crypto trading jobs of the moment, though, are at Radkl, the crypto investment and proprietary trading firm backed by Steve Cohen, the veteran hedge fund manager and founder of Point72.

Cohen's investment in Radkl was announced last week. Cohen himself won't be managing Radkl on a day-to-day basis. This is being left to Ryan Sheftel, a former head of automated rates trading at Credit Suisse who's spent the past six and a half years running the fixed income systematic market making business at GTS.

Sheftl says Radkl already has 10 dedicated employees, and plans to expand to 25 people by the end of 2021. "We're hiring top tier technology and quantitative talent," he tells us. Hires are being made both in the U.S. and globally.

It seems fair to presume that quite a few of Sheftl's staff are likely to come from GTS. - Jim Greco, a managing director at GTS has moved across already. Sheftl said previously that the new firm wants, "engineers, data scientists and other world-class technologists." A background in crypto will help, but isn't mandatory: "We will be bringing on people with both deep crypto and traditional quantitative trading experience," he adds.

While Radlk will start out in the proprietary space, Sheftl said it will "focus on expanding its footprint into a wide variety of business lines going forward," including crypto market making.

