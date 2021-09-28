Goldman Sachs hired a JPMorgan VP to build out a team

Goldman Sachs has sensed an opportunity in an area dominated by JPMorgan in EMEA, and has hired one of JPMorgan's vice presidents (VPs) to build out a team.

James Roberts moved from JPMorgan to Goldman Sachs in May 2021 according to his LinkedIn profile. Roberts worked on the EM SSA (sovereigns, supranationals and agencies) trading and issuance business desk and JPMorgan. He joined Goldman as an executive director and headhunters say he's now building out a similar business at Goldman in London.

JPMorgan is the market leader in the EM SSA space. As a result, JPMorgan's EM SSA desk has been a fertile hunting ground. Goldman also hired Mehmet Avci, a trader from the desk in December 2020, and Gill Der Megreditchian left JPMorgan for Rand Merchant Bank in July.

The EM SSA space has beem expanding as investors look for ways to outperform. EM SSA bonds often pay higher yields than benchmark government bonds, and some come with added ESG credentials.

