How to empower inclusive hiring in financial services

Financial institutions are increasingly looking at ways to connect with underrepresented talent (including people of colour, women, older age groups, LGBTQ talent, people with disabilities, and neurodiverse professionals) to improve the diversity of their workforces in the broadest possible sense. In the second video about empowering inclusive hiring, eFinancialCareers content manager Simon Mortlock reveals five ways that employers in the finance sector can recorganise their recruitment processes to make them more inclusive.

For further D&I insights, sign up for our free webinar on 28 September. Championing Inclusive Hiring in Financial Services is hosted by Simon alongside Cindy Joseph, a former Goldman Sachs Head of Americas Diversity Recruiting, who is now CEO of The Cee Suite.