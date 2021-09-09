Goldman Sachs stops its free food in London, persists in NYC

Things are getting back to normal at Goldman Sachs' London office. After handing free ice creams and giving non-senior staff and people who aren't entertaining clients access to its roof garden, the firm is reportedly doing away with some of its pandemic perks. In New York, however, the inducements remain.

In a memo sent today and seen by eFinancialCareers, Richard Gnodde, the chief executive of Goldman Sachs International, said the firm will be reverting to a "paid-for meal service" on September 20th and that in doing so it will, help support, "the local restaurants and businesses reopening around us." The Pret A Manger on Farringdon Street will undoubtedly be pleased.

In New York, though, it seems free food will still be on offer, even if the live music and food trucks aren't in evidence.

The discrepancy highlights the divergence between the London and New York offices. In London, Gnodde said 50% of staff are now coming in each day and that the building is expected to return to "full occupancy" from September 13th. As well as removing the free food, the London office is also doing away with social distancing as most staff are now vaccinated.

In New York, the free food is effectively an inducement to vaccination: only staff who've been vaccinated are allowed in the office to eat it.

Gnodde said in July that while risk management and trading jobs are best done in the office, others - like report writing - can be done at home. With Plumtree Court returning to full occupancy, the implication is that this no longer applies.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available. Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Ondrej Muzik on Unsplash