Ex-Goldman Dogecoin MD resurfaces in COVID-cure company

Aziz McMahon, the ex-Goldman Sachs managing director (MD) and head of emerging market sales who retired in May after apparently making a fortune on Dogecoin is back. However, he seems to have gone a little off-piste.

When he left Goldman, McMahon was rumored to be setting up a hedge fund. In fact, he's joined a pre-IPO pharma company that he's invested in.

McMahon is executive chairman of SpectrumX, a UK-based healthcare and pharmaceutical company in which he was an early stage investor. SpectrumX is due begin phase II clinical trials of a new respiratory therapy 'SPC-069', designed to treat COVID-19 as well as other respiratory ailments. McMahon will focus on investor relations, corporate governance, and the formulation of the company’s new ESG policy.

SPC-069 has proven 100% effective at neutralising alpha and delta variants of COVID-19 in early stage trials, and McMahon's investment could prove lucrative if later trials fulfill its early promise. However, his post-banking portfolio career isn't focused entirely on personal wealth generation. McMahon is also mentoring over 100 ethnic minority and economically disadvantaged students interested finance careers, and has interests across early-stage biotech, environmental regeneration and digital assets.

