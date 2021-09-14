Barclays' new German M&A head likes to go wild

Anthony Samengo-Turner has finished his gardening leave. The former head of German M&A at Greenhill has just arrived at Barclays, where he's the British bank's head of M&A for the German region.

Like any senior banker with gardening leave, Samengo-Turner had a summer off. But he didn't spend it on typical senior banker activities.

Samengo-Turner describes himself as an "adventurer." - "It’s a bit of a philosophy," he told us a few weeks ago, before joining Barclays. "I like to go into the unknown and do something different. My approach is to always take yourself out of your comfort zone."

For some high achieving bankers this might mean running marathons or learning how to code in Python. For Samengo-Turner it means something more - taking yourself out of your comfort zone with prosaic but unusual experiences.

"We’ve become lazy with modern technology," says Samengo-Turner. "It’s a great enabler, so don’t get me wrong – I’m a big fan of technology, but it makes us lazy. Try going on a long hike with just take a paper map and a compass, try walking in the Alps at night and switch off the torch to see a sky you have never seen before. It’s true beauty."

In line with his philosophy. Samengo-Turner spent his gardening leave pursuing different, wild, experiences. These included a multi-day bike race and a week cycling across Poland and the Czech Republic, during which he slept rough. "It takes you to a different place mentally," he says, noting that one night his tent was rampaged by wild boar.

