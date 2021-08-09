Three top technologists left JPMorgan

Changes are afoot in JPMorgan's technology function, but it may be coincidence rather than any concerted changing of the guard.

In London, Andrea Malagodi, a former chief technology officer (CTO) in JPMorgan's digital office, has left after 15 years. Malagodi, whose family were in Geneva while he was in London, is understood to have moved to Switzerland, where he's becoming CTO at SonarSource, an open source software company.

In New York, Martin Rodek, an executive director and data architect who modernized the bank's operational risk and compliance analytics platform, has gone to Capital One as a distinguished data engineer after 19 years.

And in Columbo Ohio, Tom LaStrange, a managing director and CTO at JPMorgan's consumer banking division, has retired and become self-employed after 11 years with the bank.

The exits, which are likely unrelated, follow the departure of Gavin Leo-Rhynie, the former head of engineering and architecture for the corporate and investment bank, in June. Leo-Rhynie only spent 18 months at JPMorgan after joining from Goldman. The technology team at JPMorgan's investment bank has been undergoing changes after the exit of Mike Grimaldi, the former chief information officer, in January 2021.

