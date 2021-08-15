Financial institutions must revamp sourcing strategies amid new war for talent

Recruitment in financial services is recovering this year as employers add headcount amid an economic rebound from the pandemic and a surge in deal-making. But as the job market bounces back, there’s much more competition for talent than there was last year, and some employers are struggling to fill vacancies. In the first of two videos about solutions to the challenges of a recovering job market, eFinancialCareers content manager Simon Mortlock reveals six ways that you can change the way you approach sourcing new staff for interviews. For further insights, visit our dedicated resource page on successful hiring strategies as the market rebounds in 2021.