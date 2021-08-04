Financial institutions in Singapore connect with top local talent at eFinancialCareers virtual event

Hiring Singapore citizens and permanent residents is a priority for all financial institutions. The government has introduced new programmes to support local hiring, while the flow of foreign professionals into Singapore has fallen following recent restrictions on travel and Employment Passes. Sourcing local talent has become even more difficult in 2021 because of growing skills shortages: vacancy levels are rising, but the supply of local candidates remains tight.

The eFinancialCareers Virtual Careers Event, Singaporeans & Singapore PRs in Financial Services, helped employers address these challenges directly. The event (you can find a detailed report about it here) allowed recruitment representatives of leading employers in the finance sector to connect online with local job seekers.

Held on July 28, it brought together 14 of the most important firms in the Singapore finance sector: Bloomberg, DBS, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, J.P.Morgan, Moody’s, Morgan Stanley, Manulife, MUFG, Nomura, Northern Trust, SMBC, Standard Chartered, and UOB.

The event also attracted almost 700 Singaporeans and Singapore PRs from the financial services sector, all keen to chat to employers about their career ambitions at the pre-application stage of the recruitment process.

Following their chats, a significant majority of job seekers were rated strong enough to interview, pipeline, or screen further for recruitment.

Recruiters had access to Singaporean finance professionals across a range of experience levels and job sectors – from corporate banking, to compliance and technology. The largest percentage of event attendees had 11 years’ experience or more.

