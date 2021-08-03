The eFinancialCareers salary and bonus survey

If you haven't encountered it already as a pop-up on some of our pages, eFinancialCareers is running a salary and bonus survey, and we would really love for you to fill it out.

You can see it here or here or here or here. It is entirely anonymous and not too onerous, and is intended to fill the big gaps in knowledge around what people get paid at all levels and in all roles in both financial services and financial technology when you step away from the investment banking division of tier one investment banks, where everyone knows that new joiners are now on salaries of $100k.

Please take a moment to contribute. When we get to an ideal number of responses (5k+), we'll start sharing the information on the site.

Based on the responses we've had so far, we can share a few brief snippets: despite all the talk of increasing salaries, most of you haven't had a pay rise of late; the industry is divided roughly equally between people who think they're paid fairly, people who don't think they're paid enough and people who aren't sure; and most people don't seem to be working the fabled 80-hour weeks.

To give us a more complete picture, please add your details. The survey link is here in case you missed all the opportunities to click on it above.... Thank you.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Adam Nir on Unsplash