Credit Suisse hired EM trader let go by Standard Chartered

As we reported a few weeks ago, Standard Chartered has been clearing out some of its emerging markets traders as ex-Deutsche Bank trader Duncan Robinson seemingly stamps his authority on the division. At least one of those let go has got a new job - at Credit Suisse.

Kavit Jogia, a former director in credit trading at Standard Chartered, is understood to be joining Credit Suisse in the London emerging market team. Jogia left Standard Chartered after four years in July according to his LinkedIn profile. Credit Suisse has some other vacancies to fill in its emerging markets team too - head of emerging markets sales, Burcu Korkut, left for Barclays in June, for example.

Sources at Standard Chartered say that the EM clear-out went deeper than we previously thought. Abraao Dias Pinto, an emerging markets trader in New York, also left on August 17th according to his FINRA profile. Dias Pinto spent four years at Standard Chartered after a fifteen-year career at HSBC. Gaurav Jain, a senior credit trader at Standard Chartered in Singapore, is also understood to have left, and insiders say Standard Chartered is hiring replacements.

