If you work in equity research, you probably need to be a CFA Charterholder. But while having the CFA® Charter may be sufficient for getting a junior job in research, as you get more senior you might need a little something extra.

This appears to have been the experience of James Hubbard, an oil and gas equity research analyst who joined Deutsche Bank in London from Numis last November. Hubbard became a Charterholder in 2015, while he was working for Macquarie as the head of energy and resources research for Asia, but this was not the end of his epic of studying on the side.

Despite working full time in banking, Hubbard embarked on a distance learning MSc in renewable energy systems technology last year, and he's just signed up for an entirely new part-time Masters in energy policy at the University of Sussex. We understand that the two aren't actually running concurrently and that the second might actually replace the first, but either way, it looks like hard work.

If you're studying the CFA Charter, therefore, and you'd hoped that 900 hours of study and three years or more of your life would be the end of extracurricular activity outside your banking job, it seems you may be mistaken. Hubbard's experience suggests the charter is just the start of it.

Photo by Chris Liverani on Unsplash

