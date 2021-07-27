JPMorgan's head of electronic trading analytics left for a hedge fund

Pascal Tomecek, a JPMorgan managing director who was responsible for electronic trading and data analytics for spread markets in the corporate and investment bank, has left for a hedge fund.

Tomecek is joining the New York office of Cubist Systematic Strategies, where he'll be head of research technology according to his LinkedIn profile. At JPMorgan he worked across credit securitized products and public finance, incorporating algorithmic market making, machine learning, fixed income analytics and automated trade idea generation.

Cubist Systematic Strategies is the quantitative investing arm of Point72, the hedge fund run by Steve Cohen, now also the owner of the New York Mets. Working in a data role for Cohen can be an opening to a whole new baseball career: Sameer Gupta, the head of data solutions for Point72 has also been made the head of data solutions for the Mets.

Tomacek spent his entire career at JPMorgan after joining as an intern in 2007. He says he's hiring quant developers at Cubist.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Charles Deluvio on Unsplash