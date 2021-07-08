The truth about junior developer pay in finance

How much will you really earn if you get a job as a developer in financial services? - And not just in a bank, but in a fintech start-up, a financial technology firm or a trading house?

We've combed through Reddit's most contemporary salary sharing threads here and here to bring you the tables below. The implication seems to be that you get paid a lot more as a junior developer in the U.S. than in Europe and that if you're in Europe you probably want to be in London (although the free food and lodgings for developers in Belfast are a good deal too).

We've added a few more experienced data points and pay at some tech companies for context. The pay at Citadel seems to blow everything else out the water.

Needless to say, these are self-reported figures. We can't vouch for their accuracy, but they may not be too far out - Citadel pays plenty of its software engineers in Chicago and New York City salaries of $175k+ according to the H1B salary database.

