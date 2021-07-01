eFinancialCareers virtual event connects employers with top female talent

As hiring picks up in the UK finance sector, it’s never been more important to ensure that your firm’s job opportunities reach a diverse talent pool.

The eFinancialCareers UK Women in Financial Services Virtual Careers Event, held on June 23, allowed recruitment representatives of leading financial institutions to connect online with top female professionals. The event brought a range of unique benefits by linking employers directly with job seekers.

Large employers in the finance sector took part: AIIB, Barclays, Macquarie Bank, NatWest Group and PIMCO. Their recruiters were kept busy; each one chatted to several candidates during the Virtual Careers Event.

After they had chatted to the recruiters, a significant majority of event attendees were rated strong enough to screen further or pipeline for recruitment.

Of the job seekers who registered for the event, the largest percentage had 11 years’ experience or more.

The event allowed employers to reach female professionals working in a range of sought-after job sectors – from technology and product management, to compliance and risk.

Full version of this report can be found here

