Hedge fund Citadel hiring from rival funds as some exit

Citadel has been hiring from rival funds in London as some long-serving staff leave.

The fund is understood to have recruited Sean Murphy, a former JPMorgan M&A associate and event driven analyst at London-based Carlson Capital as an equities portfolio manager. It's also hired Brian Johnston from Wellington Management as an FX portfolio manager.

At the same time, filings on the Companies House website suggest some longstanding senior staff have disappeared. Jonas Diedrich, for example, had his partnership terminated on July 1st. Diedrich had been a portfolio manager at the firm for 13 years. Christopher Wheeler, another portfolio manager and partner, left on June 9th. Bloomberg previously reported Wheeler's exit in March.

Citadel declined to comment on the exits.

The new hires from rival funds come as recruiters say hedge funds are increasingly struggling to find portfolio manager candidates in banks, and are therefore hiring portfolio managers externally while recruiting junior bank talent with a view to training people up. Balyasny, for example, recently hired Shlomi Hiski, an associate in Deutsche Bank's natural resources team, to work in natural resources coverage on its equities fund.

Photo by Clem Onojeghuo on Unsplash