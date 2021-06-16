The two things to study for a job at Goldman Sachs

If you want a job at Goldman Sachs when you leave university, it will help if you study one of two things: business and economics or a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) degree. 95% of the summer interns arriving at Goldman Sachs this week have studied one of these two subject areas.

In a blog post welcoming its new summer intern class, Goldman said around 50% have studied business and economics and around 45% have studied a STEM subject. Just 5% have studied liberal arts.

Proportionately, Goldman's intake of STEM students is increasing. - Four years ago, 37% of the firm's intake were STEM majors.

The blog post scuppers the notion that banks are genuinely interested in hiring liberal arts students. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon himself studied at Hamilton, a small liberal arts college. Solomon said in 2019 that liberal arts students have an advantage in banking because they know "how to write."

In fact, an ability to write doesn't seem to make much difference to a Goldman application. However, Goldman's blog post also observes that one of its incoming interns is an internationally ranked Scrabble player, who presumably knows a lot about how to spell.

