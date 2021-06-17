Trader who joined crypto firm returns to banking after 3 months

Maybe jobs in crypto firms aren't such a good bet after all? While bankers and traders are lining up to join crypto and DeFi platforms, one of last year's crypto movers has moved back to banking again.

Philippe Vornique left his job as a base and precious metals salesman at SocGen in London last October in order to become head of institutional sales at skew, a crypto data trade execution platform.

Vornique had spent a decade at SocGen. He left skew after just three months, in December.

After six months out of the market, Vornique now appears to have decided to put his crypto career behind him. He's just joined Bank of America as a base and precious metals trader, working out of the Paris office.

Vornique didn't respond to a request to comment on his change of heart. However, it's notable that Skew was acquired by Coinbase in April 2021 and that Coinbase has its own head of institutional sales in the form of Brett Tejpaul, the former head of digital at Barclays.

