Barclays parts company with global head of electronic trading

In a reminder that today's favourite person in an investment bank may not be tomorrow's, it seems that Barclays may be saying goodbye to Naz Al-Khudairi.

Multiple sources say Al-Khudairi left Barclays yesterday. Neither he nor Barclays responded to a request to comment.

Barclays hired Al-Khudairi from Credit Suisse in September 2017, and for a while he seemed to thrive at the bank. As the London-based global head of markets electronic trading and digital strategy for the bank, Al-Khudairi ran a key strategic area for Barclays. A 20-year Credit Suisse veteran, he hired various colleagues from the Swiss bank, including - briefly - Matthew Cousens, who left again for Citi.

The reasons Al-Khudairi's exit are unclear. However, last September, Barclays promoted C.S. Venkatakrishnan, its former chief risk officer as global head of markets, and it's thought that Venkatakrishnan may be shaking up his team.

Al-Khudairi is the latest in a succession of exits from the electronic trading business in recent years. For example, Nej D’jelal, head of electronic equities and quant prime services for EMEA, left for UBS in October 2020.

