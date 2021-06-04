Credit Suisse's global head of transformation is joining Microsoft

It's not just senior bankers that are leaving Credit Suisse, and it's not just rival banks they're joining. The woman who's been overseeing Credit Suisse's digital strategy and transformation for five years is off to Microsoft.

Falguni Desai is joining Microsoft as a digital strategy advisor according to her LinkedIn profile. She joined Credit Suisse in 2016 and initially worked as global head of strategy for electronic trading before becoming global head of strategy and transformation in 2018. In that role, Desai helped implement former CEO Tidjane Thiam's $3.5bn restructuring of the bank, and redirected investment towards digital projects.

Desai's exit comes as Credit Suisse today announced two new chief operating officers (COOs) for its investment bank, working beneath its also-new investment bank CEO, Christian Meissner. New York-based Warren Young will oversee the business from the Americas and Elodie Blanc will oversee the business from London. Blanc has been at Credit Suisse for at least a decade, while Young joined in 2001. They will presumably have a major say in devising and implementing transformations at the bank in future.

Despite undergoing a major restructuring under Thiam, Credit Suisse is now contemplating a whole new restructuring under its new CEO and chairman. The bank is in the process of reviewing its business lines in what chairman António Horta-Osório described as “in-depth assessment of the bank’s strategic options.”

Photo by Tadas Sar on Unsplash