JPMorgan warns employees they will be harangued about vaccinations

As the return to the office in the U.S. gathers pace, differing approaches to vaccinated and unvaccinated employees are emerging.

Morgan Stanley is banning unvaccinated staff from its New York office altogether from July 12. However, in a memo sent to U.S staff yesterday, JPMorgan said it will allow unvaccinated employees into the office once everyone moves onto its new rotational schedule from July 6, but that the unvaccinated will need to a) continue wearing masks, b) continue practicing social distancing, c) complete the daily health check and - preferably - keep testing themselves for COVID.

By comparison, JPMorgans's vaccinated staff will be spared all this hassle, creating a two tier system where the vaccinated can work normally, but the unvaccinated cannot.

In the memo, JPM also reserves the right to ban unvaccinated employees from its offices in the future, "consistent with legal requirements and medical or legal accommodations."

It asks all employees to register their vaccination status by June 30 - even if they simply state that they do not want to share their vaccine status with the bank, a response is now "mandatory."

Employees who ignore this command will be chased by their managers. "If you don't [respond] your manager will follow-up with you individually until a response is received," says JPM.

The bank has yet to make vaccine disclosure mandatory in the UK, where the return to the office has been delayed until July 19th inline with government guidance.

Photo by Shalone Cason on Unsplash