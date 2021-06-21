Ex-Goldman Sachs MD quits Eisler Capital for crypto hedge fund

Henry Howell, a former Goldman Sachs managing director and business development professional at Eisler Capital, has left Eisler for Nickel Digital, the crypto asset hedge fund.

Howell will be head of business development at Nickel according to his recently updated LinkedIn profile.

He spent less than two years at Eisler after a 16 year career at Goldman Sachs, where he was latterly global head of electronic futures.

Nickel Digital claims to be Europe's biggest regulated hedge fund investing in crypto assets. It was founded in 2019 by a group of Wall Street investment professionals, including Anatoly Crachilov, a former executive director in Goldman Sachs' investment management division. It currently has 25 employees, including alumni of Goldman, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, BofA, and Rothschild.

