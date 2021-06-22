Goldman Sachs' U.S. interns are blissfully mask-free

Now that Goldman Sachs 2021 interns are mostly in the bank's offices globally, it's becoming apparent what kind of experience they can expect this summer.

In New York, it seems to involve the kind of liberation that most interns in London can only dream of. According to photos below, posted to the GS LinkedIn account, of the new interns congregating in the 'Sky Lobby' at 200 West, the new cohort are almost entirely mask-free, and able to mingle at will with seemingly little consideration for social distancing.

The non-mandatory mask policy in Goldman's New York office comes after New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in May that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in public places while private venues had the right to set their own policies.

In London, Goldman Sachs is requiring that interns wear masks when moving between desks and is enforcing social distancing. Interns are also expected to take regular COVID tests.

Goldman's New York office has also been greeting returning staff with music and food vans, whereas Goldman's London perks have seemingly been limited to free ice cream.

Source: Goldman Sachs

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

