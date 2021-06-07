Financial institutions face big challenges as they prepare for hybrid working era

At first glance, hybrid working – in which staff split time between home and the office – would seem to bring only benefits. Employees who’ve enjoyed working from home during the pandemic can continue to do so, at least some of the time. But they also have opportunities to collaborate with colleagues in person on days they’re in the office. People will therefore potentially be happier about the way they’re working, and as a result will feel more motivated and loyal to their employer.

Nevertheless, employers in the finance sector need to do more to promote inclusivity as they prepare for the coming era of hybrid working, according to delegates at a recent round table run by Inclusive Group and hosted by eFinancialCareers.

Round table attendees (most of whom work in HR-related roles at financial institutions) pointed out several challenges around ensuring that hybrid working is implemented in an inclusive manner, such as the need to embed it in company culture and assess its impact on promotion opportunities.

To gain further insights from the round table, download our white paper, Inclusivity in the hybrid working era: challenges and solutions.

