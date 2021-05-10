Hedge fund poached a top Morgan Stanley trader

Rokos Capital Management is making a habit of poaching senior traders from investment banks this year.

A few weeks after poaching Goldman Sachs' index derivative trading managing director Moran Forman in New York, Rokos has hired Shanil Ghelani from Morgan Stanley in London.

Ghelani has joined Rokos as an emerging markets trader according to his LinkedIn profile. He spent nearly 10 years at Morgan Stanley in London after graduating first class honours degree in physics from the University of Oxford and a distinction in mathematics from the LSE.

Ghelani's arrival at Rokos comes after the hedge fund strengthened its emerging markets business last year. Rokos hired Ferhan Salman from Bank of America Merrill Lynch as its head of emerging markets research in September 2020, and Mark Ozerov from Goldman Sachs as an emerging markets strategist in May last year.

Unequal responses to the pandemic have created opportunities for emerging markets investors in the past year. While the resurgence of COVID in India clouds the outlook for emerging markets investors, the comparatively high proportion of people vaccinated in China and Russia is creating opportunities for growth.

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash