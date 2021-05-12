Nomura's ex-Goldman Sachs man is flexing his hiring muscle

After Nomura's $2.9m loss on Archegos, it was gently suggested that the Japanese bank might find it difficult to hire. A rush of hiring in foreign exchange suggests this isn't the case at all.

Nomura is understood to have recruited four emerging markets and FX salespeople from rival banks to work in the new team being populated by Kevin Connors, the former co-head of FX sales at Goldman Sachs. They are: Chris Lee from HSBC; Nik Khosla from NatWest; Nick Bisio from UBS; and Alex Scoutjos from HSBC. All but Bisio, who's in New York, are thought to be based in London. Nomura's also understood to have hired Parmar Pranay from Citi.

Nomura declined to comment.

Connors spent 10 years at Goldman Sachs and four years at Bank of America and is expected to hire "aggressively" at Nomura. He has a reputation for inspiring loyalty but also for working people hard and setting high expectations.

