Goldman Sachs VP achieves much bigger job title in crypto firm

If you're not moving into crypto for the money, how about moving for the opportunity to achieve a far bigger job title?

This is the trade made by one former Goldman Sachs technology VP in New York City.

Jason Jiang was a VP at Goldman for 16 years, working on quantitative trading, electronic market development, and custom algo research groups. He is joining digital asset mining and trading network Apifiny as chief technology officer head of its IPO.

“Right now the crypto market is highly fragmented, consisting of many trading ‘lakes’ but no canals connecting them. Apifiny aims to be that network of canals,” said Jiang in a comment on his new role. “By connecting all of the world's exchanges via one interface, Apifiny is poised to transform the crypto landscape as we know it."

Jiang isn't the first banking technologist to become chief technology officer in a crypto company. As we reported yesterday, Michael Zimberg, the former global head of product development for Citi's prime brokerage business, has joined Digital Asset Research as chief technology officer.

Banking technologists' crypto moves were clearly decided before yesterday's price crash. Most crypto evangelists expect the price to recover, but even if it doesn't a career move into a crypto firm clearly brings other sorts of advantages when it comes to business cards.

ave a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear.

Photo by Kate Trysh on Unsplash