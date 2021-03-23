Stacey Selig latest to leave Goldman Sachs

Stacey Selig, the co-head of global sales strats and Americas structured sales at Goldman Sachs, is leaving the firm.

In a memo sent today and seen by eFinancialCareers, co-heads of securities Ashok Varadhan and Marc Nachmann said that Selig is retiring from Goldman after 17 years. They didn't discuss her destination, although she's rumored to be joining a hedge fund.

Selig joined Goldman in 2004 after an early career as a tax attorney. She began in the tax planning and advisory group before becoming part of the macro equity desk, head of the equity structuring group for the Americas and global head of synthetic products structuring & co-head of securitized product structuring. She assumed her most recent role in 2019.

Selig was promoted to MD in 2010 partner in 2016 and was one of the most senior women in Goldman's securities division. "She has been instrumental in driving coordination across global product offerings to help our clients meet their investment, transactional and liquidity needs and provide a holistic, differentiated platform of insights and skills to develop and pursue their sustainability goals," said Varadhan and Nachmann in today's memo.

As we've reported, there have been numerous senior-level departures from Goldman Sachs in recent weeks. Tom Leake, Goldman's head of EMEA equity structuring in London, left earlier this month. Jason Mathews, a partner and head of U.S. equity derivatives sales at Goldman in the U.S. is also leaving, along with several juniors and Heath Terry, an equity research analyst.

It's normal for staff to leave at this time of year after bonuses are paid, but Goldman insiders said exits this year from the equities division have been higher than usual, with a particularly high number of exits from the junior ranks. Goldman has also been hiring: it recruited Mitch Story from Bank of America for its flow equity derivatives desk.

