Bank of America favored up and coming director in FX promotion

Bank of America is continuing to restructure its FX business following a series of exits and cuts.

The bank has promoted Brian Schlosser, a U.S. director in FX options trading to head of FX options trading in New York. Schlosser joined the bank in 2011 after four years at Citi.

His promotion follows various exits from the FX business, not all of them voluntary. Chetan Sennik, the bank's global head of FX options left earlier this month. It's understood that Sennik is being replaced by Varut Dechpokket. BofA's former head of G10 FX options trading.

Bank of America's markets business underperformed last year. In July, the bank promoted Jim Demare to lead its sales and trading business, and Demare appears to be making his presence felt.

Photo by Steve Harvey on Unsplash