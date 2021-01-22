10 fintechs in London and New York that could hire you in 2021

If you lose your job with an investment bank this year, there are plenty of other options. These days, financial services isn't just about big banks: there's also a whole array of supporting companies in the fintech universe. - As ex-Citi managing director Nguyen Trieu, says: "In the past, working in finance used to be about working for a bank," he says. "Now, you could be working for a bank, a fintech start-up or a technology company."

Which fintechs are hiring? Below, we've assembled a list of some of the most active recruiters in London and New York at the start of this year. Most are niche: they hire 10s rather than 100s of people. Pay is often less than in banks, but can turn out to be more in the long run if companies go public.

Abelee

What is it? A company that does data science in financial markets. It just hired Liam Hudson, the former global head of electronic trading at Bank of America as CEO.

Who's it hiring? Says it's hiring data scientists, software engineers and systems operators in London.

Agora Digital Capital Markets

What is it? It's a 'Digitally driven end-to-end solution for holistically managing pre and post trade functions in fixed income markets, powered by distributed ledger technology.' It just hired Filippo Mattia Ginanni, formerly of Mediobanca and Deutsche Bank, as head of structured products & EMTNs. Also employs: Fabianna Del Canto, previously an MD in leveraged finance at Barclays.

Who's it hiring? No one right now, but worth watching.

Enfusion

What is it? A provider of investment management technology. It just received $150m in funding from ICONIQ Growth.

Who's it hiring? Sales, data, strategy people in New York, Hong Kong and Mumbai.

Genesis Global Technology

What is it? A capital markets software provider.

Who's it hiring: Devs and salespeople in London and New York.

ImperativeX

What is it? An AI driven-trading platform.

Who's it hiring? Engineers in Connecticut.

OneChronos

What is it? A U.S. equities alternative trading system, offers an AI-powered dark pool.

Who's it hiring? 'Scientists, engineers, and financial services professionals.' Based in New York City.

Paxos

What is it? A crypto brokerage with $240m of funding.

Who's it hiring? Lots of engineers in New York.

Pragma

What is it? An independent algorithmic trading technology provider.

Who's it hiring? Students, developers and engineers in New York. The CTO teaches mathematical finance at NYU.

PremiaLab

What is it? A quantitative investment strategy platform.

Who's it hiring? No one yet, but it just recruited John Macpherson, the former head of listed derivatives at Citi, Nomura, and Goldman Sachs, to help with its European expansion.

Trumid

What is it? A New York-based fixed income electronic trading provider.

Who's it hiring? We don't know, but it just partnered with Goldman Sachs to offer liquidity to Goldman's institutional clients, so watch this space.

