Morgan Stanley made a big hire from Deutsche Bank in Germany

U.S. investment banks are continuing to build out their teams in the European Union.

After appointing Sebastian Mentzen from BNP Paribas as a VP on its Frankfurt syndicate desk, Morgan Stanley has made a far bigger German hire: Felix Helbig has joined from Deutsche Bank as co-head of fixed income sales for Germany.

Helbig's move is reported on his LinkedIn account. Morgan Stanley didn't immediately respond to a request to confirm his new role.

Helbig previously spent nearly three years at Deutsche Bank and 10 years at Goldman Sachs, where he was based in London as executive director for pensions and insurance group. His LinkedIn profile states that he will be based in London for his new role, but this seems unlikely given the restrictions on selling to EU-based clients after Brexit.

Other U.S. banks have also been adding to their German sales teams this year. - Goldman Sachs hired Tilman Anger from DWS Group as a Frankfurt-based executive director in asset management institutional sales. JPMorgan hired both Tanja Moral Santiago from UBS as an executive director in corporate client solutions and Christine Schmitz from ING as an executive director in corporate client solutions.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.

Photo by Raja Sen on Unsplash