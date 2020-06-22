Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
3
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
'Goldman Sans' is available for everyone to use.

Goldman Sachs now has its very own font, which you can use

by Sarah Butcher
22 June 2020
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs now has its very own font, which you can use

For anyone who thought that Goldman Sachs was all about jobs for traders, bankers and technologists, it's worth bearing in mind that the firm also employs designers. And those designers have been very busy designing a font that embodies all that Goldman Sachs stands for.

Called, appropriately enough, 'Goldman Sans,' the new font appears to have been unleashed last week and has its own site explaining its lineage. The intention was apparently to create a 'clear, contemporary and credible' font that would be a 'modern typeface designed for the needs of digital finance.'

While this might sound easy enough, it turns out that designing a font is a bit like writing a poem in that every tiny element has a wider resonance. Hence, in the new font the open letters (e.g. a) have 'open apertures for improved legibility' and for 'enhanced clarity and accessibility'; the letters like 'i' have a bit jutting out the top for improved letter recognition; tall letters are taller than normal to make them more legible at small sizes; and numbers are carefully differentiated from letters with different shapes. The intention is to make Goldman Sans legible without being 'whimsical' and to create a 'new face for the firm.'

Generously, Goldman is allowing anyone to use and download its special font simply by clicking here (keeping on clicking to the end). Now might be the time to rewrite your resume with a whole new aesthetic. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available. Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Amador Loureiro on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
3 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • Ro
    Ron SW1
    27 June 2020

    Shame on you for not mentioning that if you use the font and write
    Goldman Sachs helped rob Malaysia of BILLIONS that you have broken some legal bs.
    Keep pandering to the criminals. Well done eFin

  • cg
    cgana
    23 June 2020

    i downloaded the font but I can't seem to use it on MS Word on my Mac, how am I supposed to make it work?

Apply for jobs

Find thousands of jobs in financial services and technology by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Standard Chartered Bank
Transaction Screening Analyst -L3- Escalation
Standard Chartered Bank
Newark, United States
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative Developers
Focus Capital Markets
Los Angeles, United States
Focus Capital Markets
Program Trading/Data Science
Focus Capital Markets
Greenwich, United States
Focus Capital Markets
Angular Full Stack Developer
Focus Capital Markets
Greenwich, United States
Focus Capital Markets
Lead Software Developer
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
Focus Capital Markets
Business Analyst
Focus Capital Markets
Greenwich, United States
Top Articles
Top hedge fund managers talk “purposeful curiosity”

Top hedge fund managers talk “purposeful curiosity”

Hedge fund Millennium hired the man who once ran HR tech for Goldman

Hedge fund Millennium hired the man who once ran HR tech for Goldman

The Goldman Sachs resume template, by Goldman Sachs recruiters

The Goldman Sachs resume template, by Goldman Sachs recruiters

Why mid-market M&A jobs are best, by a banker who knows

Why mid-market M&A jobs are best, by a banker who knows

The London digibank desperate to hire in a difficult market

The London digibank desperate to hire in a difficult market

Related articles

Top hedge fund managers talk “purposeful curiosity”
Advice

Top hedge fund managers talk “purposeful curiosity”

24 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Hedge fund Millennium hired the man who once ran HR tech for Goldman
Technology

Hedge fund Millennium hired the man who once ran HR tech for Goldman

24 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The Goldman Sachs resume template, by Goldman Sachs recruiters
Advice

The Goldman Sachs resume template, by Goldman Sachs recruiters

24 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Why mid-market M&A jobs are best, by a banker who knows
Advice

Why mid-market M&A jobs are best, by a banker who knows

24 Feb 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1