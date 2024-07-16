Discover your dream Career
Worldquant's head of options went to hedge fund Walleye

by Sarah Butcher
5 hours ago
2 minute read
Worldquant's head of options went to hedge fund Walleye

Walleye Capital, the mid-sized multistrategy hedge fund, that cut 4% of its 340 employees in March, is making some big hires nonetheless.

Rupert Graham, the former head of options at WorldQuant in Switzerland and ex-head of European Options at Citadel Securities, has just joined Walleye as a systematic volatility portfolio manager, based in Zug, Switzerland. 

Graham's arrival comes after Bloomberg reported that the fund plans to build out computer-driven training in fixed income products under Arnaud de Bevy, who joined from Brevan Howard in January. 

Bloomberg reported that Walleye generated returns of 7.2% in the first half of 2024. As well as Graham, the fund hired portfolio managers Jonathan Gordon (merger arb and relative value) from Millennium in London in June, and Brad Lloyd, a quant portfolio manager from Capstone in May.

