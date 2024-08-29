UBS names its top 2024 technologists... and few are from Credit Suisse

UBS, like many banks, has made a yearly tradition of awarding a select few technologists with an honorary title denoting their special value to the company. The Swiss bank, unlike most, has two tiers for these technologists: technology fellows and distinguished engineers. For each group's 2024 induction class, Credit Suisse alumni are scant.

Tech fellows, the more prestigious group of the two, has two new (female) inductees this year. Vanessa Yiu joined last February as an MD and head of core engineering for the bank. She was previously at Goldman Sachs for nearly two decades, working in areas like IAM (identity access management) and enterprise architecture. The other fellow is Mitra Heravizadeh, CTO of wealth management, personal and corporate banking; she is also relatively new, having joined two years ago from Standard Chartered. Fellow technology fellow Mazda Hewitt suggests the bank has just eight other technology fellows.

UBS' distinguished engineers group, which previously had 58 members, has inducted 17 new ones. We were able to find ten of them, most of whom didn't come from Credit Suisse. Many were longtime UBS employees rewarded for their commitment. They averaged a total of over 6 years working at UBS, with the longest serving engineer being Lloyd Fernandez, a director of DevOps and site reliability engineering.

Only two of the ten joined UBS from Credit Suisse during the merger: Mahipal Rampally and Angeliki Davourli. The former was a technical architect at Credit Suisse for almost nine years, and joined UBS in February 2024. He is now an executive director in global wealth management technology. The latter was a data scientist and machine learning engineer at Credit Suisse for seven years, joining UBS last October as a director and data science chapter lead.

Emily Cheung also spent six years as a VP at Credit Suisse, but left for crypto in 2021 to work on Crypto.com's low latency exchange. She returned to TradFi with UBS last January as an APAC agency trading core crew tech lead, based in Hong Kong.

The distinguished engineer class also included a few product managers. Andrei Zhozhin is a product owner for Crew Architect, a FinOps observability platform. Jane Cheng, meanwhile, is a director and product manager for UBS' client data analysis platform Evidence Lab.

The average profile of these inductees may be disconcerting to Credit Suisse technologists adjusting to their new environment. The bank has previously said it will discard around 90% of Credit Suisse tech, and large numbers of the senior Credit Suisse tech leadership team have already moved on. However, that any Credit Suisse technologist would be inducted at all given their comparatively short tenures at UBS could be seen as encouraging... if you're a glass-half-full type.

