Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

The Plaid alumni hiring from Coinbase rescuing laid-off fintech engineers

by Alex McMurray
9 hours ago
3 minute read
The Plaid alumni hiring from Coinbase rescuing laid-off fintech engineers

For all fintech's positive steps in 2024, there have been multiple setbacks in the form of major layoffs. Multi-product fintech Brex, for example, cut around 282 employees in January. However, one startup, has let Brex's loss be its gain.

Click here to sign up for our fintech newsletter 🤖

Stytch, a startup focused on identity access management, was founded in 2020 by an engineer and product manager from notoriously high-paying payment firm Plaid. Stytch has around 70 employees, and was previously valued at $1bn, albeit in 2021. 

Four 'Brexlings' have joined Stytch since March. They include Brandon Gier, who explicitly stated that he was part of the layoffs and published an advice guide for employees in a similar position. Gier also noted that in his next role, he would be looking for an actively hiring, bottom-heavy company with an opportunity to provide leadership. 

The other Brexlings at Stytch didn't say they were part of the layoffs, but all left in January. They include two senior software engineers and a solutions engineer, the latter of which worked there just nine months. Stytch also hired Nidal Fakhouri, a remote-working IOS engineer who announced he was a part of Spotify's layoffs earlier this year. 

Stytch is hiring generally. This month, it added Colleen Stock, an engineering manager from Coinbase who was working on infrastructure, an area Coinbase CEO Bryan Armstrong previously said the firm needs to invest more into. 

The San Francisco Business Times reported that Stytch conducted layoffs of its own in February 2023, releasing 25% of staff. One engineer via Glassdoor claims they were laid off via email and that "nobody from management or leadership reached out." Other than that, people seem to enjoy working there; it has an impressive 4.8 stars Glassdoor. Reviews in 2024 say the firm has a very high bar for talent, with a lot of autonomy afforded to them. Even the laid off engineer said, "the people at Stytch made my experience working there great."

Stytch is currently recruiting for eight roles, five of which being experienced software engineers. Vacancies are in San Francisco, New York, or remote, and can pay a salary of up to $225k. It also peculiarly encourages users to apply via API, if CV building isn't your forte. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @AlexMcMurray. Or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
27-year-old-college dropout claims hedge fund paid him $1m, including an $800k bonus

27-year-old-college dropout claims hedge fund paid him $1m, including an $800k bonus

The "amazing and intellectual" Deutsche Bank MD that everyone would like to work for

The "amazing and intellectual" Deutsche Bank MD that everyone would like to work for

Morning Coffee: Overwrought 27 year-old bankers on $456k are trying to save exhausted juniors on $150k. A new approach to long haul flights

Morning Coffee: Overwrought 27 year-old bankers on $456k are trying to save exhausted juniors on $150k. A new approach to long haul flights

Citi accused of attempting to implement AI on the back of Excel spreadsheets

Citi accused of attempting to implement AI on the back of Excel spreadsheets

"Multistrategy hedge funds are full of kids who know nothing about portfolio management"

"Multistrategy hedge funds are full of kids who know nothing about portfolio management"

Top Articles
The Plaid alumni hiring from Coinbase rescuing laid-off fintech engineers

The Plaid alumni hiring from Coinbase rescuing laid-off fintech engineers

How to get a financial services technology job

How to get a financial services technology job

The man who thinks Jain Global's portfolio managers could earn $6.4m each

The man who thinks Jain Global's portfolio managers could earn $6.4m each

Goldman Sachs' London MDs' bonuses rose 10% last year, to £501k

Goldman Sachs' London MDs' bonuses rose 10% last year, to £501k

A senior software engineer quit Google in London to work on LLMs at Fidelity

A senior software engineer quit Google in London to work on LLMs at Fidelity

Recommended Jobs
Caxton Associates
Associate Portfolio Manager Program - Dubai
Caxton Associates
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Proprietary Trader
Hong Kong
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Portfolio Manager, Leading International Hedge Fund, Dubai, UAE
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Hunter Bond
Trading Project Manager - Hedge Fund
Hunter Bond
London, United Kingdom
Quantitative Researcher
Singapore
Aptitude Asia
Trade Product Specialist
Aptitude Asia
Singapore

Related articles

The Goldman Sachs MD who was managing hedge fund risk left for a fintech
Fintech

The Goldman Sachs MD who was managing hedge fund risk left for a fintech

27 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Revolut engineers who received £80k bonuses in 2019 are now sitting on £600k+
Fintech

Revolut engineers who received £80k bonuses in 2019 are now sitting on £600k+

25 Jun 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
2
Revolut's $40bn proposed IPO must be painful for partners who left
Fintech

Revolut's $40bn proposed IPO must be painful for partners who left

21 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The fintechs hiring twice as many UK employees in 2024 as Revolut hiring slows
Fintech

The fintechs hiring twice as many UK employees in 2024 as Revolut hiring slows

18 Jun 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.