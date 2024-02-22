Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Starling Bank hires new chief risk officer from HSBC

by Alex McMurray
1 hour ago
2 minute read
Starling Bank hires new chief risk officer from HSBC

Following Anne Boden's departure from Starling Bank in June, the London-based digibank has spent the last eight months with an interim CEO in John Mountain. That hasn't stopped it making changes at an executive level, and its most recent hire is a risk executive from HSBC.

Cyrille Salle de Chou joined Starling Bank last week as its chief risk officer (CRO). He spent the last seven years at HSBC in multiple chief risk officer roles; first he was CRO for the European retail bank and wealth management divisions, but spent the bulk of his tenure as CRO of wealth and personal banking for HSBC UK. Prior to that, he had a seven-month stint as CRO of then-leading peer-to-peer lender RateSetter, and a seven-year stint as a credit risk director at Lloyds Banking Group. 

Bernadette Smith, who joined the fintech in June 2022, was made deputy CRO in December. She was most recently director of financial crime risk and MLRO.

Elsewhere, Starling has been adding executives to Engine, its SaaS cloud native banking product. In January, Starling chief product officer Tom Beresford was made CTO of Engine, backed by his deputy Jaco Engelbrecht. Business manager Becci Freeman was also made Engine's chief of staff.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Starling Bank hires new chief risk officer from HSBC

Starling Bank hires new chief risk officer from HSBC

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' co-heads nipped in the ego. Hong Kong bankers would struggle to live in Singapore

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' co-heads nipped in the ego. Hong Kong bankers would struggle to live in Singapore

It's time! The eFinancialCareers 2024 salary & bonus survey is live

It's time! The eFinancialCareers 2024 salary & bonus survey is live

Four Hong Kong hedge funds launching (and hiring) in 2024

Four Hong Kong hedge funds launching (and hiring) in 2024

15 of the strangest fintech interview questions from Stripe, Revolut and more

15 of the strangest fintech interview questions from Stripe, Revolut and more

Latest Jobs
Hunter Bond
Desktop Support Engineer - Quant Trading - up to $100 per hour
Hunter Bond
New York, United States
S.R Investment Partners
Head of global credit and convertible bonds
S.R Investment Partners
New York, United States
S.R Investment Partners
Senior Portfolio Manager - FX / Credit / Futures / Equities / Fixed Income / RV
S.R Investment Partners
New York, United States
Deutsche Bank
Senior Legal Analyst
Deutsche Bank
Boston, United States
Deutsche Bank
Trust Officer - Vice President - Director
Deutsche Bank
Wilmington, United States
Trafigura
AP/AR Analyst
Trafigura
Montevideo, United States

Related articles

15 of the strangest fintech interview questions from Stripe, Revolut and more
Fintech

15 of the strangest fintech interview questions from Stripe, Revolut and more

21 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Why working for Revolut founder Nik Storonsky is a pleasure
Fintech

Why working for Revolut founder Nik Storonsky is a pleasure

21 Feb 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
0
Stripe employees being tempted away by flashy AI jobs at OpenAI and Anthropic
Fintech

Stripe employees being tempted away by flashy AI jobs at OpenAI and Anthropic

19 Feb 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
0
Fintechs happier to hire B players on small salaries in 2024
Fintech

Fintechs happier to hire B players on small salaries in 2024

19 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.