Tech

Hedge fund's unwanted employees still resurfacing in superior roles elsewhere

by Alex McMurray
2 hours ago
2 minute read
Hedge fund's unwanted employees still resurfacing in superior roles elsewhere

Since the announcement of Segantii Capital's impending demise, we've spotted its portfolio managers (PMs) popping up in hedge funds like Citadel Securities and Balyasny. Other PMs have since transitioned away, as well as some senior technologists.

Mike Cromie, Segantii's head of trading technology, left this month for alternative investment manager Hudson Bay Capital to become a lead engineer in its London office. He worked at Segantii for four years after joining as a senior associate from JPMorgan. 

PM Jeremy Kohler resurfaced this month at quant fund Squarepoint Capital. Kohler was previously a managing director at Cliff Asness' hedge fund AQR, serving as head of arbitrage trading and co-head of fixed income trading. 

Jack Greenwood, another Segantii PM, left both the firm and London to join hedge fund Schonfeld's discretionary macro team in Dubai. Greenwood was only at Segantii for one year, and spent the previous 16 in banking; he was Scotiabank's regional head of STIR and FX trading in London when Segantii hired him.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @AlexMcMurray. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

AUTHORAlex McMurray Reporter
