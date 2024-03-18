Discover your dream Career
Schroders hires ex-HSBC tech MD in London

by Alex McMurray
3 hours ago
2 minute read
Asset management firm Schroders has a new head of enterprise technology in Justin Arbuckle. The veteran London-based technologist has held a number of very senior technology roles in finance, though he's not always spent extended periods in each one.

Arbuckle's most recent gig was interim CTO of Virgin Money for seven months. Prior to that he spent around three years as an MD at HSBC, and CTO for wealth and personal banking. He spent a similar amount of time at Scotiabank, where he was SVP for platform organization and enterprise architecture.

He spent a reasonable amount of time, around five and a half years, at General Electric, though it was split between different business areas. He was chief architect for its retail banking division, then CTO of global banking and joint ventures, and then spent two years in its financial services divison GE Capital.

Arbuckle also had a year-long escapade in Singapore with Barclays, where he was chief architect. His time at Scotiabank, meanwhile, saw him based out of Toronto.

Sticking around at Schroders may pay off for Arbuckle if he does so. The group's current CTO, Jamie Ovenden, previously held his role for just over a year before being promoted in 2021.

Alex McMurray
