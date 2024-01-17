Discover your dream Career
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Morgan Stanley hired a Deutsche Bank trader to run GBP rates trading

by Sarah Butcher
1 minute ago
2 minute read
Morgan Stanley hired a Deutsche Bank trader to run GBP rates trading

Morgan Stanley may not want to be in the top one or two investment banks, and it may have a few problems with costs, but it's still hiring, and was doing so late last year when buying out bonuses is the norm.

In the run-up to Christmas, Morgan Stanley recruited Nick Hall to run GBP rates trading in London. Hall came from Deutsche Bank, and previously worked for both Goldman Sachs and NatWest. His migration has not previously been reported.

As we noted yesterday, Deutsche Bank's rates team has experienced a rush of exits in the past six months, of which Hall - and Alessandro Iannelli, who's gone to NatWest, are merely the latest.

Deutsche Bank CFO James Von Moltke intimated yesterday that bonuses may be constrained at Deutsche this year. Deutsche Bank traders seem to think this applies to investment banking rather than trading bonuses. They may be unpleasantly surprised. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
