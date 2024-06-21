Discover your dream Career
Meta product engineer in San Francisco moves to JPMorgan in New York

by Zeno Toulon
31 minutes ago
Meta product engineer in San Francisco moves to JPMorgan in New York

If you’re thinking of moving from a FAANG to a big bank, you won’t find a shortage of firms interested in you – even if you’ve taken a bit of a career break in the process.

Jake Johnson joined JPMorgan this month to be its head of web and a managing director. Moving to New York for the opportunity, Johnson left Meta – which he joined back when it used to be called Facebook – this time last year.

Johnson spent three and a half years as a senior manager with Facebook/Meta’s production engineering team, which he joined from Amazon (without a career break). He was in Meta’s cluster management system, Twine, formerly known as Tupperware. Twine is responsible for Meta's persistent data storage products across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

JPMorgan is Johnson’s first finance foray, having mostly bounced around industrials before that. JPM is a good place to segway into finance; the bank is a committed tech spender and hirer, at a time when financial rivals such as Citi are cutting both spending and headcount.

Meta pays senior product managers upwards of $600k and senior software engineers upwards of $1.3m according to Levels.fyi. 

