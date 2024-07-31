Discover your dream Career
Pay at KKR seems to have increased dramatically. It's not all private credit

by Zeno Toulon
3 hours ago
2 minute read
Pay at KKR seems to have increased dramatically. It's not all private credit

KKR’s Q2 results today showed that the private equity firm is still mostly interested in other kind of privates these days – private credit, to be specific. And it's paying off, quite literally.

Compensation spending at the firm was up 79% year-on year in the first half according to figures released today. That number includes both salaries & bonuses but not realized carried interest, which was up by 9.8%.

As the chart below shows, realized carried interest, which refers to successful investments that have crossed the threshold where KKR can claim profits, was up most proportionally in real assets and credit & liquidity. The bulk of it comes from private equity, by virtue of the age of PE asset class - KKR's total private equity assets amount to $151bn versus $41bn invested in private credit and infrastructure. 

Does the increase in pay mean that individual KKR employees are each receiving more? We suspect so. The firm doesn't disclose employee numbers but at the end of last year it employed 4,490 people, implying average first half salaries and bonuses of $489k per head. Carried interest is skewed to a small cohort of people at the top of the pyramid, so a firmwide average is less relevant.

Net income rose by 16% in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year, driven by a 3% increase in private equity fees, a 19% increase in real asset fees, and a 14% increase in credit & liquidity fees.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

