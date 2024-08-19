Japanese bank has poached multiple JPMorgan tech MDs in New York

Mitsubishi UFG has been out there hiring from US banks in 2024. While it's poached traders from Citi for traders, it's also hired multiple MDs from JPMorgan for its technology team.

Click here to follow our new WhatsApp channel, and get instant news updates straight to your phone 📱

Most recently, Peter Sparks has joined CIO for americas business enablement technology in New York. He spent the last seven years at JPMorgan, making MD in 2019, and has worked at a number of other banks, starting with Goldman Sachs way back in 1997.

Also joining last month was Paula Rossi, who now acts as MUFG's Americas head and global co-head of IT audit. She was at JPMorgan for 14 years, making MD in 2021 while serving as head of technology audit for the bank's asset and wealth management division.

MUFG is still hiring senior traders from banks... but not Citi this time. In Hong Kong, Evren Cakirahmetoglu has joined as head of Asia ex-Japan credit flow trading. He spent the last two years a director at Bank of America, and was previously head of Asia investment grade / sovereigns trading at Deutsche Bank.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Telegram: @AlexMcMurray, WhatsApp: (+1 269 237 3950). Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)