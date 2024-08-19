Discover your dream Career
Tech

Japanese bank has poached multiple JPMorgan tech MDs in New York

by Alex McMurray
3 minutes ago
2 minute read
Japanese bank has poached multiple JPMorgan tech MDs in New York

Mitsubishi UFG has been out there hiring from US banks in 2024. While it's poached traders from Citi for traders, it's also hired multiple MDs from JPMorgan for its technology team.

Most recently, Peter Sparks has joined CIO for americas business enablement technology in New York. He spent the last seven years at JPMorgan, making MD in 2019, and has worked at a number of other banks, starting with Goldman Sachs way back in 1997.

Also joining last month was Paula Rossi, who now acts as MUFG's Americas head and global co-head of IT audit. She was at JPMorgan for 14 years, making MD in 2021 while serving as head of technology audit for the bank's asset and wealth management division.

MUFG is still hiring senior traders from banks... but not Citi this time. In Hong Kong, Evren Cakirahmetoglu has joined as head of Asia ex-Japan credit flow trading. He spent the last two years a director at Bank of America, and was previously head of Asia investment grade / sovereigns trading at Deutsche Bank.

AUTHORAlex McMurray Reporter
