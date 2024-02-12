Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Surprise: Goldman Sachs bankers are most satisfied with their lifestyles

by Zeno Toulon
5 minutes ago
3 minute read
Surprise: Goldman Sachs bankers are most satisfied with their lifestyles

Banking is a tough job - everyone knows it. But how are the bankers feeling about their lives?

We might be able to answer that for you. We had over 1,000 replies to our lifestyle survey, and they suggest that things are not great, but not that bad either.

What we found is that, at the start of 2024, our respondents were... Moderately happy with life. The average lifestyle score was 5.75 out of 10. There were, however, variations both by sector, age, and bank.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Contrary to popular perception, our survey suggested that people working in financial services become less, not more, happy with age, with lifestyle satisfaction declining solidly from the age of 20 to 50. Only at 50+ do people become more satisfied again. 

We also found that the people most satisfied with their lives are working in technology, followed by another middle office function: compliance. The least satisfied are working in accounting departments, by quite some margin, followed by operations.

Also interesting is that some of the hardest-working bankers were the happiest. Goldman Sachs has a reputation for working people hard, and yet it came on top of our rankings for lifestyle satisfaction, followed by Bank of America and Société Générale.

Interestingly, despite Goldman’s reputation, many respondents at the firm saw their jobs as offering a good work-life balance. They included associates, vice presidents (VPs), and managing directors (MDs), in diverse divisions including sales & trading and risk. “Earning enough to save some for the future after spending something at present,” one Goldman respondent said.

One UK-based VP, in Morgan Stanley’s debt capital markets (DCM) team in his 20s, gave his lifestyle a score of two. Despite being on between $250k and $300k in total compensation, he bemoaned his “lean team,” said he was “overworked”, and complained of being paid 40% below the market average.

At the other end of the scale, one Barclays sales & trading VP in New York gave his lifestyle a score of nine, noting his hybrid working regime (from 7am to 5pm), as well as low-workload weekends and his “ability to go to the gym for a workout during the day.” He did, however, note that New York is a very expensive place, “especially for new parents.” Budgeting can be tight, even if you’re on over $300k.

 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Regulatory Affairs - Financial Services (NYC) (Hybrid)
New York, United States
Risk Analyst (Hedge Fund)
New York, United States
Operations Lead (hedge fund)
New York, United States
S.R Investment Partners
Senior Portfolio Manager - FX / Credit / Futures / Equities / Fixed Income / RV
S.R Investment Partners
New York, United States
S.R Investment Partners
Head of global credit and convertible bonds
S.R Investment Partners
New York, United States
Laz Partners
Quantitative Developer/ SWE (Multi-Strategy Hedge Fund)
Laz Partners
New York, United States
Top Articles
Surprise: Goldman Sachs bankers are most satisfied with their lifestyles

Surprise: Goldman Sachs bankers are most satisfied with their lifestyles

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' president threatened to leave, was told he might be CEO if he stayed. What Citi said to its bankers about drinking with clients

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' president threatened to leave, was told he might be CEO if he stayed. What Citi said to its bankers about drinking with clients

You wanted big money for an ESG job? Bad luck

You wanted big money for an ESG job? Bad luck

The London fintech offering an unusual gift to returning employees

The London fintech offering an unusual gift to returning employees

Barclays' bonuses fall foul of the scourge of guarantees

Barclays' bonuses fall foul of the scourge of guarantees

Related articles

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' president threatened to leave, was told he might be CEO if he stayed. What Citi said to its bankers about drinking with clients
Financial

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs' president threatened to leave, was told he might be CEO if he stayed. What Citi said to its bankers about drinking with clients

12 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
You wanted big money for an ESG job? Bad luck
Financial

You wanted big money for an ESG job? Bad luck

9 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: McKinsey & Co's job cuts seem very gentle vs. Goldman Sachs'. Citi's cost cutting comes to London, again
Financial

Morning Coffee: McKinsey & Co's job cuts seem very gentle vs. Goldman Sachs'. Citi's cost cutting comes to London, again

9 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
SocGen's revivified traders are thriving despite the squeeze
Financial

SocGen's revivified traders are thriving despite the squeeze

8 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.