Hudson River Trading hires a pair of female data scientists from Citadel in New York

High frequency trading firm Hudson River Trading looks to be building out its data science contingent in New York. It's made two hires recently, both women, both from hedge fund Citadel, but the more senior of the two is crossing the pond to join its River.

Carolyn Hersh has joined HRT's data team this month after six years working on global quantitative strategies at Citadel in London. Prior to working there, she also spent six years at hedge fund Two Sigma. Her tenure there was split between working on alpha capture and, interestingly, its venture capital arm, Two Sigma Ventures.

Last month, the firm also hired Bahar Khalighinejad from Citadel. She'd only been at the firm for three years, having joined as a graduate after interning there, but she says she was the lead for alternative data in the data strategies group. Her new role is a lead data scientist. Bahar left Citadel last March and has been on gardening leave for 15 months.

Hudson River Trading's data hiring in 2024 has been very female focused, it seems. We noticed former Goldman Sachs VP Anastasia Melnik join the London team back in March, and the firm also hired Franciska Englert from blockchain gaming company Gala Games back in January.

There aren't currently any data science roles open at Hudson River Trading, but there are plenty of data engineering roles and one data strategist in New York. The latter is paying someone with two to four years' experience a salary of up to $175k.

