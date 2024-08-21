Discover your dream Career
Advice

The eFinancialCareers 2024-25 student & graduate guide is here

by eFinancialCareers
8 hours ago
2 minute read
If you’re trying to get a job in financial services, you need help.

Not psychiatric help, obviously, but material help. Advice. There’s plenty of that on the internet for you – but much is ill-informed or written by an AI using ill-informed information. 

Luckily, we’re here to help. At eFinancialCareers, not only we do connect thousands of people with jobs in the industry every year, but we provide accurate advice from people who have worked in the industry.

With that, we present to you our Student and Graduate Careers Guide, written for the 2024-25 recruitment season.

Inside you’ll find a vast collection of articles, some of which you may have seen on our website, for students interested in the industry. We have articles about getting into every department of an investment bank, including front-office roles such as M&A, capital markets, and sales & trading, as well as middle- and back-office roles such as risk, compliance, and operations. Oh, and we’ll even explain the different between front-, middle-, and back-office roles.

We also have articles on getting into non-banking roles such as private equity, hedge funds, asset management, and more. And the entire guide is peppered with guest pieces from industry professionals at major firms including Citadel, KKR, and Deutsche Bank on the days of their lives – from morning to night and everything in between.

We also have pay data taken from our 2024 salary & bonus report, released earlier this year - as well as some data from that survey that hasn't been published previously.

Download our 2024-25 Banking Careers Guide here!

