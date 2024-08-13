Hedge fund Schonfeld picks up a Goldman Sachs strat MD in London

Last month, one of Goldman Sachs' top strats departed for destinations unknown. She's not the only senior strat to leave recently, with one MD making a move to a hedge fund.

Samuel Adams has joined Schonfeld as a lead architect. He spent the last 14 years at Goldman Sachs, making MD in 2022, and most recently working as a synthetic products strategist. Prior to that, Adams started his career at UBS after graduating with a PhD in mathematics from Imperial College.

Adams isn't Schonfeld's only recent hire from banking in London. Shuhuang Qi joined this month as an emerging markets and delta one analyst, having spent the last 5 years at Bank of America. In New York, Nomura macro trading ED Matt Rupsis joined as an associate portfolio manager.

Schonfeld has been having a strong 2024 after a dramatic end to the previous year. The FT reports that its partners fund is up 10.3%, almost double the returns of the average hedge fund.

