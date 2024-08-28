Hedge fund Citadel's core engineering CTO has resurfaced at Millennium

Citadel hired Goldman Sachs' CTO (again) this month, as Atte Lahtiranta became its CTO for core engineering. The man Lahtiranta is replacing at Citadel has recently resurfaced at another hedge fund, Millennium.

Rick Lane has joined Millennium to work on trading technology. He spent over two years in the role, but has been out on garden leave for the last 15 months. Citadel's core engineering team focuses on technology for the fund's risk and trading functions.

Prior to joining Citadel, Lane spent over a decade at capital markets SaaS firm Trading Technologies, where he was CEO for seven years.

Lane isn't the only senior name to swap Citadel for Millennium recently. Luca Mihailescu joined the fund this month as an identity and data protection lead; he spent seven years at Citadel, where he was a director of security engineering.

Also joining Millennium this month was Terence Schofield, former CTO of crypto hedge fund Pantera Capital and head of digital assets at Point72. He appears to have branched away from crypto; his new role is head of liquidity provision technology.

Millennium isn't just looking to hire from finance. It said applications from 'big tech' alums tripled between 2022 and 2023. Lane is technically a big tech alum too, having briefly worked as a product manager in Google for six months.

